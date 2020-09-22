TUESDAY
Seaside Airport Advisory Committee, 6 p.m., 2797 U.S. Highway 101 N.
Warrenton City Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 225 S. Main Ave.
Astoria Planning Commission, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 1095 Duane St.
WEDNESDAY
Clatsop County Board of Commissioners, 6 p.m., (electronic meeting).
THURSDAY
Clatsop County Recreational Lands Planning and Advisory Committee, 1 p.m., Judge Guy Boyington Building, Astoria.
