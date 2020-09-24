Public Meetings: Sept. 24, 2020 Sep 24, 2020 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save THURSDAYSunset Empire Transportation District Board, 9 a.m., (electronic meeting).Clatsop County Recreational Lands Planning and Advisory Committee, 1 p.m., (electronic meeting). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Planning Clatsop County Advisory Committee Land Meeting Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWarrenton woman sentenced to prison for criminally negligent homicideTen new virus cases reported by countyNew virus cases tied to Pacific Seafood in WarrentonPort clearing out Chinook Building for rehabFive new virus cases reported by countyCounty reports two new virus casesDevelopment fills in along Dolphin Avenue in WarrentonPort plans out development around airportGuest Column: Forests, facts and our futureEveryday People: Local takes charge of Oregon Black Pioneers Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedAt Astoria Column, Trump message no longer set in stone (4)Cannon Beach bans fireworks (3)Astoria police sergeant retires after 32 years (2)Letter: Very sad (2)Letter: Strongly urge (2)Guest Column: Forests, facts and our future (1)Seaside man sentenced to prison for domestic violence (1)Guest Column: We have more in common than believed (1)Incidents show the strains of crisis response on the North Coast (1)Measure asks voters to make county a Second Amendment sanctuary (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.