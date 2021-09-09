Public Meetings: Sept. 9, 2021 Sep 9, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save THURSDAYSeaside Civic and Convention Center Commission, 5 p.m., 415 First Ave.Gearhart Planning Commission, 6 p.m., (electronic meeting).Seaside Parks Advisory Committee, 6 p.m., City Hall, 989 Broadway.Warrenton Planning Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 225 S. Main Ave. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Convention Center Civic Center Commission Institutes Meeting Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesCounty records several new virus deathsBuoy Beer closing kitchen indefinitelyDeath: Sept. 4, 2021County plans booster shot rollout against virusDeath: Sept. 2, 2021County reports three new virus deathsGuest Column: A starvation planOn the North Coast, a collaborative approach to elkCurtailing school activities could speed drop in virus cases, Brown saysAfter a virus death, a disappointment Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports