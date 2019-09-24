TUESDAY
Astoria Library Board, 5:30 p.m., Astoria Library Flag Room, 450 10th St.
Warrenton City Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 225 S. Main Ave.
Seaside Airport Advisory Committee, 6 p.m., Seaside Municipal Airport, 2797 U.S. Highway 101.
Astoria Planning Commission, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 1095 Duane St.
WEDNESDAY
Astoria Parks Board, 6:45 a.m., City Hall, 1095 Duane St.
Clatsop County Board of Commissioners, 6 p.m., Judge Guy Boyington Building, 857 Commercial St., Astoria.
THURSDAY
Sunset Empire Transportation District Board, 9 a.m., Astoria Transit Center Conference Room, 900 Marine Drive.
Clatsop County Recreational Lands Planning and Advisory Committee, 1 p.m., fourth floor, 800 Exchange St., Astoria.
