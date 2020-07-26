A juvenile from Rainier is facing murder in the second degree and other charges after allegedly driving through a crowd of people early Saturday at a gathering near Nicolai Mountain, killing one.
Authorities were called to the Hunt Creek rock pit, east of Nicolai Mountain off U.S. Highway 30, at about 4 a.m. on Saturday after a report of a hit-and-run.
Kyle Snook left the area after allegedly driving his vehicle through a crowd at a large gathering, authorities said. Three people were seriously injured and Robert Betschart, of Rainier, died, according to the Clatsop County Sheriff's Office.
Snook was arrested on charges of murder in the second degree, manslaughter in the first degree, five counts of felony vehicular assault and driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Snook is being held at the Cowlitz County Detention Facility.
Investigators believe the gathering started Friday evening. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Justin Dersham at 503-325-8635.
