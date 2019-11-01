Two incidents of ransom scam calls were recently reported to the Warrenton Police Department.
The scams involved the caller saying they kidnapped the victim's child or loved one and will release them for money. The caller was reportedly yelling and someone was screaming in the background, creating a tense atmosphere.
Police urge people who receive this call to try to slow the situation down, try to figure out where the loved one is located and contact police.
