Just over 900 acres of rare Columbia River spruce swamp near Knappa is now in the hands of a coastal land conservancy.
The Nature Conservancy, a global conservation organization, transferred ownership of Blind Slough Swamp Preserve to North Coast Land Conservancy, which manages land across Clatsop County, on Valentine’s Day. The transfer enlarges the coastal land conservancy’s conservation footprint from around 5,000 acres to nearly 6,000, according to Bonnie Henderson, communications coordinator for the organization.
“Oregon’s land trusts play a critical role in our state’s future,” Derek Johnson, director of protection and stewardship for The Nature Conservancy in Oregon, said in a statement. “After many years of partnership with North Coast Land Conservancy, we are proud to place the long-term care of Blind Slough Swamp Preserve in their capable hands.”
The transfer came with funds for long-term management, so even with the major increase in acreage that they will be responsible for, the land conservancy is well-poised to take over stewardship of the swamp habitat, said Jon Wickersham, associate director for the North Coast Land Conservancy.
North Coast Land Conservancy staff had already assisted with work at Blind Slough before the transfer and are familiar with the site and its future needs. Last year, Blind Slough was one of the spots included in a coordinated effort to pull invasive purple loosestrife from wetland habitats along the Columbia River and replace the interlopers with native plants.
Blind Slough — a preserve dominated by Sitka spruce and other native trees and plants — represents a type of landscape that was once common from Tillamook County to Alaska. But much of this original forested flood plain along the Oregon side of the Columbia River was diked for pasture or logged long ago.
Blind Slough Swamp, bordered on three sides by Columbia River sloughs, remains a unique outpost and is considered one of the best remaining examples in Oregon of this type of habitat. It provides refuge to a number of fish, birds and other wildlife, including bald eagles, river otter, coho salmon and osprey. Some of the spruce found at the site is 400 years old.
“It’s diverse and very complex, and very special,” said Melissa Reich, stewardship director for the North Coast Land Conservancy. She is particularly familiar with the site, having organized work parties there from 2009 to 2012 for The Nature Conservancy before joining the North Coast Land Conservancy in 2013. “It’s unlike any other conserved land in the area at this scale,” she said.
The site is difficult to access and best viewed from the water, said Wickersham. For this reason, the Blind Slough Swamp will not be open to the public except for events like volunteer work days.
The North Coast Land Conservancy plans to continue managing the swamp in much the same way as it has always been managed. Land conservancy staff will continue to monitor and address invasive plant issues and hold regular stewardship days there throughout the year.
“Anyone who lives adjacent will see no major changes in management,” Wickersham said. However, he added, “We’re always looking at our boundaries and working with adjacent landowners on management.”
Connectivity across landscapes is one of the land conservancy’s guiding principles — an attempt to create cohesive landscapes that can function as whole habitats. The acquisition of Blind Slough, Wickersham said, “definitely opens up another opportunity.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.