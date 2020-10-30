Razor clam closures now include the North Coast after recent samples show a rise in harmful marine toxin levels.
All commercial and recreational razor clamming closed recently on the central coast. The closure now extends from the north jetty of the Siuslaw River in Florence to the Columbia River.
Recent razor clam samples show levels of the naturally occurring marine toxin domoic acid are too high.
Harvesting remains open from the south jetty of the Siuslaw River to the California border. Mussel, bay clam and crab harvesting remains open along the entire coast.
