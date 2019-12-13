SALEM — Razor clamming on the Oregon Coast is closed because of high levels of domoic acid.
The closure, announced Friday by the Oregon Department of Agriculture and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, applies to commercial and recreational clamming.
Domoic acid is a naturally-occuring marine toxin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.