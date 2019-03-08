Razor clamming is closed from the Columbia River to Tillamook Head after the state detected higher levels of domoic acid.
The state will not reopen clamming until two consecutive tests, at least one week apart, show levels of the marine biotoxin below the limit.
The closure of recreational and commercial clamming was announced Friday evening by the state Department of Agriculture and the state Department of Fish and Wildlife.
