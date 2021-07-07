An annual conservation closure for razor clams begins July 15 on Clatsop County beaches.
With the closure, the popular stretch of beach between Seaside and Hammond that yields more than 90% of the state’s razor clam harvest will have been closed to diggers since October.
The annual conservation closure, established in 1967, runs through Sept. 30. It is intended to give young, newly set clams time to establish themselves on the beach.
Last fall, the state had predicted a good harvest season following that year’s conservation closure. But razor clamming was shut down because of high levels of domoic acid. Clatsop beaches remained closed into 2021 due to high toxin levels.
Razor clamming remains open from Cape Lookout, south of Netarts Bay near Tillamook, to the California border.