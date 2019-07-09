A portion of Oregon’s southern coast is open again to razor clam harvesting.
Recent samples show levels of the marine toxin domoic acid have dropped between the Siuslaw River and Cape Blanco. Beaches from the Columbia River to Cape Blanco are now open to razor clam diggers.
Clamming remains closed from Cape Blanco to the California border because of unsafe levels of domoic acid.
Mussel harvesting, crabbing and bay clam harvesting remain open along the entire Oregon Coast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.