A productive razor clam season will close on Clatsop County beaches starting next week.
The annual summer conservation closure applies to an 18-mile stretch of beach from Tillamook Head in Seaside to the mouth of the Columbia River. The closure allows young, newly set clams to establish themselves without interference from diggers. The closure begins July 15 and runs through Sept. 30.
State fish and wildlife staff use the closure period to assess clam abundance on the beaches. Last year’s assessment showed the third highest abundance since the state began logging the information in 2004.
The 2020 season has been particularly productive, with many diggers hitting their limits with a mix of large and medium-sized clams.
The state had closed clamming on Clatsop County beaches in late 2018 because of concerns about the size of the clams available. Digging shut down again last spring over concern about the marine toxin domoic acid.
Oregon beaches from Cape Arago to the California border are closed now because of high levels of the toxin. Bay clam harvesting remains open coastwide.
All recreational clamming is closed to nonresidents in an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus.
