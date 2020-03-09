WARRENTON — When 10 middle schoolers set out to solve 25 Rubik’s cubes in under three minutes, the room goes silent.
Each student on the Warrenton Middle School Rubik’s Cube team can solve the 3D puzzle in an average of 30 or 40 seconds. One student, Ian McCormick, the fastest member of the team, recently won a solo competition with a time of 18 seconds. No big deal.
As the team works through the cubes during a practice session in their math classroom, the only sounds are the clicks of cube layers being flipped into place. Then there is the hushed “clunk” of solved cubes landing on the table. The students’ fingers move so quickly it can seem like the Rubik’s Cube is changing colors on its own in their hands, a sort of souped-up chameleon running through its paces.
“Your fingers only cramp when you look at the timer,” said Austin Palmer, a seventh grader.
Led by eighth grade math teacher CC Travers, they are the top team in the state in their division and ranked 14th in the nation thanks to a first-place finish at the 2020 Oregon Rubik’s Cube Challenge in February. Their winning time: 25 Rubik’s cubes in two minutes and 38 seconds. Twenty-two seconds faster than last year’s winning team.
Travers first purchased a set of Rubik’s cubes for the classroom five years ago, the same year she started teaching at the middle school. She wanted to give her students something fun to look forward to in math class, but there are other benefits.
“The biggest thing that I think it gives the kids is perseverance in solving problems,” Travers said. “It is not something they can finish the first time they pick it up. No matter how hard they try, they’re not going to solve it in a day.”
Rubik’s cubes, with their vividly colored squares and layers that move every which way, can be a conundrum, something many people might pick up and flip around idly, believing pieces will simply start to fall into place. Nope: You will start to get green squares lined up on one side only to have them scatter among the other colors again the minute you flip a layer.
There are always a few students in Travers’ class who work out how to solve the puzzle in a week or two. More often, it’s closer to Thanksgiving or Christmas. This year, Travers had a group of kids who had all been working on a Rubik’s Cube before they entered her classroom.
For them, part of the appeal is the logical thinking. You have to find the most efficient path from point A to point B, one student explained. There are shortcuts you can take, patterns to try. It becomes a sort of muscle memory, said McCormick. You’re not just trying to make your hands go faster.
In competition, there are eight students solving as a team with the ability to sub in other students. As kids encounter a cube they just can’t seem to solve, they pass it off to another teammate. For Warrenton, that teammate is usually McCormick.
“We learned early that Ian’s hands should never be empty,” Travers said.
While McCormick is clearly the fastest, all of the students want to see how fast they can go and shave a few more seconds off their average time. It’s a sport you play against yourself, they said.
Their advice to anyone who wants to solve a Rubik’s Cube: Get a booklet or look up instructions online.
And then? “Keep trying.”
