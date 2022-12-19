Fortune & Glory taproom
Tanks used to make cider in the Fortune & Glory taproom.

Reveille Ciderworks, like many businesses during the coronavirus pandemic, had to close its doors.

Transitioning the taproom on Duane Street into a production space, Jeremy Towsey-French, the owner, said the cidery turned into a family operation.His wife, Keri Towsey-French, and daughters bottled the cider and he would deliver it to customers up and down the coast.

The new Fortune & Glory space has more room for customers, and four times the production capacity.

