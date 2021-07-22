Julia Wentzel has fielded numerous calls about damage to fruit — on trees, on bushes, on vines, but especially on apple trees.
People call thinking there’s some sort of pathogen at work. When the fruit is examined more closely, though, all the damage is at the top.
“Basically: apples getting a sunburn,” said Wentzel, the master gardener and small farms coordinator at the Oregon State University Extension Service for Clatsop County.
The historic heat wave that struck the Pacific Northwest at the end of June only touched the North Coast for several days, but certain effects have lingered or only become more apparent in the past few weeks.
In some cases, the full extent of the damage to trees and some plants won’t be known for months or even until next year. What is clear is that the heat wave created more dry materials to add to already worryingly dry conditions.
“We’re definitely at an elevated (fire) risk,” said Ty Williams, the district operations coordinator for the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Astoria District.
The heat wave followed on the heels of a record-dry spring, the time when the real damage was done, said Dan Goody, the Astoria District forester.
As temperatures briefly inched over 100 degrees in Astoria, the heat hit trees that had already limped through multiple seasons of drought conditions and a region that is more than a month ahead of schedule in terms of how dry it is in the woods.
Along the coast-facing portions of the county, hillsides of spruce, hemlock and other evergreen conifers look strangely autumnal now, the trees’ needles scorched brown and red.
“In June we were in late August conditions,” Goody said. “Then you couple that with a historic heat wave and that fried the young growth, particularly on the coastal strip.”
It was in this area that the worst heat wave-related browning seems to have happened. Places like Jewell regularly see 90-degree days during the summer, but vegetation on the coastal strip rarely endures such intense temperatures.
Unfortunate time
The heat wave also hit at an unfortunate time, when trees were putting out a lot of new growth.
Only time will tell how trees will recover — particularly spruce trees that have already endured several seasons of damage from spruce aphids as well as drought, Christine Buhl, a state forest entomologist, told The Astorian.
“I’m seeing more and more the toll the long-term drought in Oregon is having on trees,” Buhl had noted in a statement from the Department of Forestry following the heat wave. “Even trees that usually tolerate drought well are becoming stressed as we see the years with below-average rainfall start to outnumber those with good amounts of rain.”
Goody expects established trees to recover. Most have browning only on one side. They’ll bounce back, he predicts. A small percentage will die — trees that may have already been especially stressed by other conditions like the dry spring or insect infestations.
It’s the seedlings that Goody worries about.
The Department of Forestry estimates it may have lost up to a quarter of seedlings it had planted out on state land in the North Coast region. Some of those young trees may recover. Foresters won’t know the full extent of the damage until the fall, but anticipate some replanting will be necessary.
Other timberland managers are juggling similar concerns.
As wildfires rage in the state, the North Coast remains a relative garden when it comes to fire exposure, though that could quickly change depending on weather conditions.
“It’s going to be a long slog until the rain hits, so we’re pacing ourselves,” Goody said.
Williams said he had never seen anything like the heat wave and its effects on the forest in his career.
For Wentzel, the scorched trees along coastal highways were shocking. The local farmers and gardeners she works with are also in a wait-and-see mode for many of their plants.
In the days after the heat wave, people noticed scorched leaves on certain plants, berries that looked like they had been cooked in place. There was damage even to plants that normally thrive in warmer climates.
But, Wentzel noted, “our individual plants have only ever lived here on the North Coast.” When temperatures skyrocket overnight, they don’t have time to adjust.
The damaged tissues on a scorched plant may not recover, but there’s a good chance the plant itself will, Wentzel said. For gardeners looking to salvage what’s left, she recommends lightly pruning back scorched leaves and branches, making sure the plant still has some leaves.
Build in resilience
Wentzel said one of the best things any gardener can do is build in resilience ahead of time by creating as healthy an environment as possible from the beginning. This means establishing consistent and adequate watering practices, ensuring there are enough nutrients in the soil and keeping an eye out for pests and pathogens.
Conditions expected to follow with climate change — higher summer temperatures and an increase in heat waves, for example — will make traditional North Coast gardening more challenging.
Wentzel usually encourages people to buy native plants for their decorative landscapes. However, as the climate shifts, “those could be the plants that struggle the most as the heat continues to rise,” Wentzel said.
“But that being said,” she added, “with both the changing climates and the variety of microclimates we have here, it does mean it’s worth experimenting a little bit in your garden. Be curious and brave with what’s worth trying.”