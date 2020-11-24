A hand recount of the Ward 4 race for the Astoria City Council will start Dec. 1.
Tracie Krevanko, the county clerk, has certified the November election results.
The results showed a tie between Tom Hilton, the owner of Hanthorn Crab Co., and Lisa Morley, a behavioral workplace safety consultant, for the Ward 4 seat that covers Uppertown east to Alderbrook and Tongue Point. Each candidate had 360 votes, or 29.8% of the total count.
Joshua Conklin, a local service sector worker, trailed in third with 301 votes, or 24.9%. Brook Boden and Heather Kelez dropped out of the race but remained on the ballot and received more than 15% of votes cast.
Morley could not be reached for comment. Hilton declined to comment until after the recount is complete.
Krevanko said the county will start the recount on the morning of Dec. 1 in the Judge Guy Boyington Building.
“We have as long a time as we need for that,” Krevanko said. “I don’t anticipate it taking more than three days.”
According to the Oregon Secretary of State's Office, the candidates would meet publicly to decide the winner in the event of a tie. Susan Brooks, the city’s director of finance and administrative services, is also the designated elections official. She would choose an impartial method to decide a winner.
“We have whatever options we want to utilize for drawing," Brooks said. "It could be a cut of a card, or a roll of a dice, or selecting a colored marble. It will probably be whatever is most at hand. I’m thinking the cut of the cards might be an easy way to do it.”
