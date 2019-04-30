The Astoria Aquatic Center’s recreation pool will be closed next week to upgrade aging infrastructure.
The Parks and Recreation Department plans to replace the pool’s original sand filter and install an ultraviolet light sanitation system ahead of peak pool usage this summer. The work, carried out by the Portland-based Pool & Spa House, will begin Monday and will continue through Friday.
The kiddie pool, spa, lap pool and fitness center will remain open.
