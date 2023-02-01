Cove Beach
Buy Now

Cove Beach is at the center of a Clatsop County debate on vacation rentals.

 Lydia Ely/The Astorian

For residents in Cove Beach, a wealthy enclave at the southern edge of Clatsop County, vacation rentals have been a source of strife for years.

Complaints about the impact on quality of life in the neighborhood, where vacation rentals compose about a third of the housing stock, led to months of listening sessions and conversations before the county decided in the summer of 2021 to place a moratorium on new permits.

Tags

Reporter

Nicole Bales is a reporter for The Astorian. Contact her at 971-704-1723 or nbales@dailyastorian.com.