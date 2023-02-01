For residents in Cove Beach, a wealthy enclave at the southern edge of Clatsop County, vacation rentals have been a source of strife for years.
Complaints about the impact on quality of life in the neighborhood, where vacation rentals compose about a third of the housing stock, led to months of listening sessions and conversations before the county decided in the summer of 2021 to place a moratorium on new permits.
At the time, the county Board of Commissioners agreed that a pause was the best approach while the county looked at ways to revise regulations in unincorporated areas.
Last year, after adopting new rules around permitting and occupancy, commissioners addressed a fundamental problem.
While the county has been regulating vacation rentals since 2018, the use was never explicitly added to the development code. That means vacation rentals in unincorporated areas were never formally recognized.
To cure the problem, commissioners approved an ordinance in June recognizing vacation rentals of up to 30 days as an outright use in 16 zones across the county.
But the new ordinance did not remain in effect long.
Cove Beach residents and others, who organized under the name North Coast Neighbors United, collected enough signatures to refer the ordinance to voters in May.
If the referendum is successful, the ordinance will not go into effect, and the more than 100 vacation rentals outside of Arch Cape, which is governed by a separate rule, would gradually disappear as permits expire.
If the referendum fails, commissioners could pass the same ordinance they did last June and vacation rentals would officially be recognized across the unincorporated parts of the county.
Vacation rentals have caused tensions on the North Coast, creating pressure points as the region tries to balance the economic incentives of tourism with the livability concerns of residents. Cities have taken steps to restrict vacation rentals to preserve quality of life and prevent more of the housing stock from being diverted to visitors.
The debate at the county level, which has gone on for several years, involves a sliver of vacation rentals on the coast. The most dominant voices are from residents in neighborhoods like Cove Beach and Surf Pines, a gated community near Gearhart.
As of November, there were 177 vacation rental permits in unincorporated areas. Of those, 110 were located outside of Arch Cape and would be covered by the referendum.
In the May election, all voters in the county will get to weigh in.
Heading into the vote, North Coast Neighbors United has hired C&E Systems, a prominent Portland-based campaign management company that often works with progressive causes. The group faces opposition from Everyone For The North Oregon Coast, which is made up of people in the vacation rental industry.
"I don't think we're saying, 'We don't want this thing next door,'" said Jason Stegner, a Cove Beach resident who is part of North Coast Neighbors United. "I think we're saying, 'What's the best thing for our county?'
"We know that housing is an issue. We know that livability and workability are an issue. We're going to create, if we continue down this path, a place no one can live in that has an Oregon income. That's bad. It's a bad thing for us. Us as Oregonians want to make this a better place."
But people involved with Everyone For The North Oregon Coast have questioned the sincerity of North Coast Neighbors United, arguing that the real motivation is to keep neighborhoods exclusive and off-limits to tourists.
"They're wolves in sheep's clothing," said Marie Gwydir-Moore, the owner of WeHerdCats RV & Vacation Rentals and a leader of Everyone For The North Oregon Coast. "And the thing is, the locals in our community are ripe for the picking because all they have playing in their head is the same recording that they hear all the time."
Gwydir-Moore said her group is not just about fighting the referendum. "I saw it as an opportunity for us to have a place to collaborate and to have a standard of how we should be doing this industry," she said. "It's unfortunate that this all had to happen for our group to stand up and take notice."
'We really should at very least have a group'
Everyone For The North Oregon Coast, Gwydir-Moore said, is made up of people in the vacation rental industry.
The group's president, Brian Olson, is the owner of Beachcomber Vacation Homes and president of the Northwest Vacation Rental Professionals. Last year, Olson won Clatsop Economic Development Resources's South County business leader of the year award.
Gwydir-Moore said she and Olson formed the group last year after realizing North Coast Neighbors United was well funded and organized, with a website and social media presence.
"That made me nervous," she said. "And that's when I started thinking, we really should at very least have a group."
For the most part, Gwydir-Moore said, vacation rental operators have been willing to come to the table for sensible regulations. She still can't believe the issue has gotten to this point.
Gwydir-Moore argues that vacation rentals help the region's economy, provide economical options for families visiting the coast and give people who want to live on the coast viable careers.
While her primary residence is in Portland, Gwydir-Moore said she and her husband grew up in Oregon and have a goal of retiring on the coast.
She said her family bought a trailer before they could afford to buy a dilapidated beach house in Seaside. She said they decided to start renting out the trailer to visitors to help fix up the house. Between the money they were earning on the vacation rental and money earned driving for Uber on weekends, she said they were able to start renting out the Seaside home to tourists.
From there, Gwydir-Moore said they expanded their RV rental business and eventually purchased a home in Surf Pines, which they also use as a vacation rental.
She said people in the industry work hard and employ workers who live on the coast.
However, unlike other local businesses, she said, vacation rental operators are often stigmatized.
'Government overreach'
Stegner said North Coast Neighbors United is made up of residents from the southern part of the county to Astoria and that they together are funding the campaign for the referendum.
Charles Dice, a Cove Beach resident, and Clare Hasler-Lewis, the chief executive officer of OlivinoLife Inc., are listed as co-directors of the group, according to the Oregon Secretary of State's Office.
Jef Green, the president of C&E Systems, the Portland-based campaign management company, is listed as treasurer.
Stegner said North Coast Neighbors United hired C&E Systems to assist the political action committee with signature gathering for the referendum petition. The company is also providing services for the election campaign.
Stegner points to the county's 2019 housing study as a reference.
The study found that while there is technically adequate housing stock, much of the inventory is eaten up by vacation rentals and second home owners, particularly in beach communities in the southern part of the county.
The study recommended that nonresidential uses of housing should be discouraged. "This includes housing used purely for short-term rental and investment income," the study advised.
The study also said, "Investors seeking short-term rental properties likely bid up housing prices for local residents, and also make it attractive to convert traditional rentals for year-round residents into short-term rentals for vacationers."
However, a report by county staff last year found no correlation between the recent growth of the vacation rental industry and the rise in housing prices.
"We don't know why our county commissioners seem to care more about revenue and potentially out-of-state interests than they do in their own citizens," Stegner said. "To me, there's no question that all of these things are having a massive impact on livability in our county. And that's where our coalition started. We want to make for a better place for all of us to live."
Stegner said North Coast Neighbors United has a simple argument: "Those before us thought through this," he said. "They created really strong zoning laws. And this group of commissioners have decided to throw that out the window and say, 'We think we know what's better for you.'
"I've got a problem with that. And I think every citizen of Clatsop County should have a problem with what I think is government overreach."
Stegner, the owner of a Keizer-based construction company, Cove Built, said that he and his wife, Beth Radich, were part of a group of neighbors that began talking after the county adopted its initial ordinance in 2018 regulating vacation rentals.
"It feels to us like they're constantly backtracking to try to justify a decision that was poorly made in 2018," he said, adding that he believes there was poor public engagement leading up to that decision.