The Columbia Pacific Coordinated Care Organization will hold workshops Monday and Wednesday detailing the results of a recent community health assessment and seeking input to guide future health care investments.
The organization, which coordinates health care under the Oregon Health Plan in Clatsop, Columbia and Tillamook counties, spent September and November surveying and collecting stories from more than 1,250 members about their experiences.
Respondents relayed their struggle to access and afford medical, dental and mental health care, along with products and services affecting their health, such as healthy food and day care.
The results of the stories will be included in Columbia Pacific’s Community Health Improvement Plan for community health investments from 2020 through 2025.
More than half of the nearly 8,100 Oregon Health Plan members in Columbia Pacific’s coverage area rated their health as good or better. But the 13 percent at risk of health issues comprised more than 50 percent of the costs.
Researchers also found a higher rate of health issues such as heart disease, stroke, unintentional injuries and suicide in rural areas compared to cities.
“It’s a rural conversation, and I hope we look at it that way in health improvement plans,” Ari Wagner, the director of organizational development for Greater Oregon Behavioral Healthcare Inc., said during a recent presentation of the data in Seaside.
Columbia Pacific will hold identical presentations from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday in the Coho Room of Columbia Memorial Hospital’s Duncan Law Building at 2021 Marine Drive in Astoria, and from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Education Center Room at Providence Seaside Hospital at 725 S. Wahanna Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.