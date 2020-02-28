Despite the need for child care in Clatsop County, the private sector has not been able to meet demand.
In response to the downsizing of Shooting Stars Child Development Center in Astoria, the city could potentially expand day care options through Lil’ Sprouts Academy. The city is able to increase capacity, in part, because government has some advantages over private providers, including access to space in government buildings and fewer regulatory requirements.
Shooting Stars, which served up to 50 children and made up 11% of all child care slots in the county, closed in Uniontown on Friday. Denise Giliga, the owner, said she will reopen in a private residence next week under a new license and with fewer children.
Giliga has worked with the state for several months after nearly closing last year due to too many noncompliance findings. She said the cost of renting a commercial building, paired with the lack of availability of qualified workers, makes it difficult for child care facilities to stay sustainable and keep up with state regulations.
Giliga chose to downsize and change the type of her license, which will lower the regulatory burden and give her more freedom to eventually expand.
“From the city of Astoria’s perspective, adequate, safe child care for all of our working families is really important. It’s important to our local economy. It’s important to quality of life,” Mayor Bruce Jones said.
“And it’s really not a city (or) park mission to provide child care. We provide child care because the need is not being met by commercial providers, and it’s an important service to the community. And so we’re happy to continue providing that service as long as that need is not being met by commercial providers,” he said.
Jones said he thinks the state should look at regulatory requirements to see whether any could be eased without jeopardizing safety.
“Just from people I’ve talked to there seem to be a lot of barriers to entry to run a child care center,” he said. “The regulatory requirements would be one, the cost of being compliant with the regulatory requirements, the cost of paying qualified staff an adequate pay to keep them so you don’t have constant turnover in your day care provider staff.”
Jones said there is a disconnect between the cost of providing day care and what many parents can afford to pay.
“And that’s where, in my belief, it really is critical to have state and or federal financial assistance to meet the need because it is something that directly affects the economy,” he said. “And it is something where it would be an appropriate use of federal and state tax dollars to provide support to ease the burden so there is adequate child care available.”
Kevin Leahy, the executive director of Clatsop Economic Development Resources, said private providers need support from the state or federal governments that can allow them to be competitive and stay in the industry they love.
He said regional business and educational experts are “providing training for these owners so that they’re aware of how to navigate through all the different hoops they need to jump through on the regulation side.”
Leahy said the cost to run a child care facility can become even more expensive when owners don’t know how to navigate regulations. “It’s very, very difficult to make it pencil out when you have all those other barriers around that,” he said.
However, he said there are a lot of local and state partners working on solutions.
“This is a fast-growing industry. So I think if we can find a way to think out of the box and be like a prototype ... for the state and for the federal government ... I think we would have a lot of willing partners in that,” Leahy said.
A child care task force was formed last year to help spur more day care and preschool options in the county. Amy Lovelace, the regional preschool planning lead at the Northwest Early Learning Hub, brought together more than 30 partners.
But grant funding for her position runs out at the end of the month, and monthly meetings have been paused as the task force looks for someone who can step up and lead the group.
County Commissioner Lianne Thompson, who represents the Board of Commissioners on the task force, said it has been limited in the same way other initiatives are limited in the county.
“We’re so thin on resources, we can’t afford the staff to do the development that has to happen to get us more resources,” she said.
In the meantime, Lovelace plans on conducting listening sessions with child care providers to learn what they need to keep their doors open.
“What Clatsop County is experiencing, we’re experiencing everywhere,” she said.
“We see child care closing because people who start child care start it because they love children, and they want to support families. They don’t necessarily have the business skills,” she said.
Lovelace and Thompson said to move forward they will need support from the state and federal governments.
“The community needs to own it. And I mean the broader community — local, county, state, federal — we have to own it. This nation has not owned it the way European nations have owned it,” Thompson said.
