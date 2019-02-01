SEASIDE — A remembrance ceremony will be held Tuesday to remember the late Seaside Police Sgt. Jason Goodding.
Goodding, 39, was patrolling downtown the night of Feb. 5, 2016 when he was shot and killed while attempting to serve a warrant.
“We should never forget Jason and the legacy he left with our department and our community,” Lt. Bruce Holt said in a news release. “He’s always with us, but this ceremony gives us a special opportunity to pay our respects and bring family, friends and others together to honor a great man.”
The remembrance will be held at 6:30 p.m. outside of the Seaside Police Department and will include a flag ceremony, the placing of a wreath and the police officer’s prayer.
