A man facing sex crime charges who was released from the old Clatsop County Jail in January due to overcrowding was indicted Thursday for similar crimes.

Jeremiah Tolley Jr., 26, of Milton, Delaware, who has a history of committing acts of public indecency and sexual assault, has been arrested for sex crimes three times on the North Coast since September.

County jail
The old county jail in Astoria was often overcrowded.

