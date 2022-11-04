A political action committee designed to boost Republicans’ electoral chances in the Oregon Legislature has lavished hundreds of thousands of dollars on candidates in the final months before the November election.
Bring Balance to Salem PAC has given Cyrus Javadi, a Tillamook Republican running for state House District 32, $115,000 — over a quarter of his campaign contributions.
As of Thursday, Javadi, who owns a dental practice, had raised more than $406,000.
The PAC gave Javadi $5,000 in June, $50,000 in September, another $50,000 in October and $10,000 a week before the election, according to the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office website.
The amount from the PAC is more than Javadi’s opponent, Logan Laity, a Tillamook Democrat who owns a consulting firm, has raised in total.
As of Thursday, Laity had collected almost $85,000 in contributions.
The state House race remains less expensive than the 2020 campaign, when Republican Suzanne Weber, the former Tillamook mayor, and Debbie Boothe-Schmidt, an Astoria Democrat, raised a combined $2.7 million. That election marked the first time Republicans had won the district in nearly two decades.
Javadi chose to run for state House after Weber announced her run for state Senate District 16, which was formerly held by Betsy Johnson, the independent candidate for governor. Weber’s competition for the Senate seat is Democrat Melissa Busch, a home health nurse from Warren.
Bring Balance to Salem PAC has donated $35,000 to Weber.
When The Astorian asked Javadi and Weber about the boost they received from the PAC, both campaigns talked about their contributions generally.
“From the outset of my campaign, the goal has been to build support as broadly as possible. To date, we have the support of more than 230 donors, including representatives of the North Coast’s natural resource industries — such as loggers, farmers and truckers,” Javadi said in a statement.
“As I have met with people throughout the district in meetings, at their front doors, or on the phone, people have repeatedly said they want more balance in Salem — that one-party rule is bad for Oregon! They want solutions that both parties worked together on to develop,” he continued.
“With this support, our campaign has worked really hard to reach out to voters with relevant, positive and factual information about how I can help bring that balance back.”
Weber said in a statement: “Thanks to supporters from across this community and state, our campaign has been able to communicate to voters about what’s at stake in this election. We can either elect my opponent — a close ally of Tina Kotek and Kate Brown — or we can actually do something about the kitchen table issues our communities care about: the high cost of living, homelessness, supporting public safety and failing schools.”
Weber has outpaced Busch in contributions. As of Thursday, Weber had raised nearly $460,000, with Busch just over $250,000.
Busch has received a large boost — $110,000 — from the Oregon Nurses Political Action Committee. The Oregon Nurses Association lists the group as one of two political action committees on their website.
“We have allocated PAC funds and grassroots resources to Melissa Busch’s campaign because she is a strategic ONA member and a home care nurse running for Oregon’s 16th Senate District,” Paige Spence, the director of government relations with the Oregon Nurses Association, said in a statement. “She has seen up close both the demands placed on nurses during the pandemic and the effects of rising costs on the lives of her patients. She is running to make the Legislature work for nursing and all hardworking Oregonians that hold this state together.
“Melissa has seen, through the lives of her patients, that the rising costs of health care and housing must be addressed in our state.”
Weber and Javadi have also secured substantial funding from several other political action committees, including Oregon Realtors Political Action Committee and Oregon Business & Industry Candidate PAC. In October, Weber received an in-kind contribution of more than $16,000 from Oregon Right to Life PAC.
Bring Balance to Salem PAC was founded in November 2021 with the help of former U.S. Rep. Greg Walden, a Hood River Republican. The PAC’s treasurer is Walden’s sister-in-law, Marta Simons.
In recent months, Bring Balance to Salem PAC has poured money into Evergreen Oregon PAC and The Leadership Fund, the Republican Party’s campaign committees for the state House and state Senate.
Phil Knight, Nike’s co-founder and Oregon’s wealthiest individual, has given Bring Balance to Salem PAC $2 million. California’s Red Emmerson, owner of Sierra Pacific Industries and the largest landowner in the U.S., has also donated a few hundred thousand dollars to the PAC.
People involved with Bring Balance to Salem PAC could not be reached for comment.