GEARHART — Three residents who accused the city of defamation in the months after a failed vote on a $14.5 million firehouse bond have dropped their lawsuit.

The lawsuit had asked for $450,000 in damages for Kathleen Zimmerman, $250,000 in damages for her husband, Jack, and $250,000 in damages for Beth Cameron, alleging defamation, invasion of privacy, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligence in the city’s retention of City Administrator Chad Sweet following a 2020 drunken-driving charge.

Residents had alleged city retaliation over opposition to a new firehouse off Highlands Lane.

