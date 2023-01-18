Federal officials are using customer feedback to update a national broadband map to get a better sense of what areas need to be addressed.

Earlier this month, Clatsop County encouraged residents to participate in a process to ensure the Federal Communications Commission had accurate information about the availability of broadband at their location. Rural areas of the county, such as Jewell and Knappa, have struggled with reliable internet access.

Broadband

Federal officials are looking for customer feedback to update a national broadband map.

Tags

Reporter

Nicole Bales is a reporter for The Astorian. Contact her at 971-704-1723 or nbales@dailyastorian.com.