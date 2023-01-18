Federal officials are using customer feedback to update a national broadband map to get a better sense of what areas need to be addressed.
Earlier this month, Clatsop County encouraged residents to participate in a process to ensure the Federal Communications Commission had accurate information about the availability of broadband at their location. Rural areas of the county, such as Jewell and Knappa, have struggled with reliable internet access.
“We are concerned that the new maps have some incorrect information that could result in less funding for services that could improve the quality and speed of broadband internet in our communities,” the county said in a statement.
While the deadline to participate passed last Thursday, U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden said that after speaking with officials from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, he was assured Oregonians would still be able to share feedback.
The Oregon Democrat said a new map is crucial to pinpoint where internet access needs to be expanded in rural parts of the state.
“I came away from our recent conversations reassured that Oregon would be allowed to continue to submit challenges to the map, if needed, and still be counted in time for every community to get its fair share of the federal broadband investment that this map will determine,” Wyden said in a statement Tuesday. “It’s up to all Oregonians to call out any incorrect information so rural Oregon doesn’t fall through the cracks when it comes to closing the digital divide for schoolchildren, small-business owners, health care providers and more.”
Wyden and federal officials co-hosted a virtual discussion last month for Oregonians to provide input on the design of a new broadband map.
The new map will replace the Federal Communications Commission’s old, inaccurate maps, which Wyden said overstated how many Oregonians had access to high-quality internet service.
The new map will also help determine each state’s budget for broadband infrastructure funding based on each state’s share of the total unserved locations in the country.
“You can’t have big league infrastructure with little league broadband,” Wyden said. “And an accurate broadband map is key to achieve that big-league infrastructure and bridge the digital divide throughout our state.”