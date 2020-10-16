Clatsop County is moving ahead with a plan to relocate public works out of the tsunami inundation zone and provide alternate routes, but one controversial part of the Resiliency Project is no longer being pursued.
The county is under contract with Warrenton Fiber to purchase a 50-acre sort yard at the corner of Loukas Lane and Fort Clatsop Road. The county is also interested in the Lewis and Clark Mainline, a private logging road that connects from the sort yard down to South County.
The county has a signed letter of intent with Greenwood Resources to purchase the south part of the Lewis and Clark Mainline, which is about 5 miles long. But the county is not pursuing the north part of the mainline, which is about 2 miles and runs parallel to Lewis and Clark Road and U.S. Highway 101.
“For a variety of factors, including the results of our public engagement, and lack of agreement over the purchase of the property, the north mainline segment is no longer part of the Resiliency Project,” the county said in a statement.
Potential acquisition of the Lewis and Clark Mainline was met with opposition by nearby neighbors who believe the construction of a bypass will fundamentally change the landscape of the rural area and invite new development.
Concerned Friends for Clatsop County, a group formed to respond to the project, has challenged the county over a lack of transparency and has called the county to look at other locations to relocate the public works facility, like the county-owned North Coast Business Park. However, the county has already eliminated that property and others as viable options.
Neighbor concerns
More than two dozen people, including Concerned Friends for Clatsop County, submitted testimony during a county Board of Commissioners meeting on Wednesday in opposition or raising concerns about the project.
Many residents and public officials have criticized the county’s communication and outreach. There has also been skepticism over a recent questionnaire that was sent to residents.
More than 2,600 people responded to the questionnaire, with 69% indicating they support moving the public works facility out of the tsunami inundation zone and 28% in opposition.
About 29% indicated support in moving the public works facility to the Warrenton Fiber sort yard, while 25% indicated they did not and 46% were not sure. As far as whether the county should acquire existing or private roads for alternate and emergency routes, 65% said they are supportive and 30% were not supportive.
“As we’ve been going through this questionnaire process, we did receive a lot of helpful feedback, and we’ll continue to take that feedback into consideration,” Assistant County Manager Monica Steele said. “I’ve had several people explain to us that they responded ‘not sure’ because they didn’t know where some of these locations were.
“The term ‘sort yard’ is known by many, but not known by all, and so trying to identify it by another name or by the address, along with mainline north and mainline south and Pipeline, we learned created some confusion for people because, again, they didn’t know where these locations were.”
During a county Planning Commission meeting Tuesday, Commissioner Nadia Gardner said she did not feel like she had enough information to complete the questionnaire.
“I got a lot of negative feedback on the survey,” she said. “The people that I saw online and I talked to really were confused by it. And I don’t think that it should be considered data to rely on for the pulse of the county.
“Actually, the vast majority of the county did move here in the last 20 years, they’re not old-timers. And so most people don’t know what those places are. And there was very little information on the mailing to get people to understand it.
“I encourage all of the county departments to try to do better at really telling the story to our communities, and telling that story and then inviting feedback so that we can get more valid statistics on who supports what and who makes what a priority.”
Due diligence
The Board of Commissioners directed staff during a work session in early October to move ahead in the due diligence process of the Resiliency Project agreements following results from the questionnaire.
Commissioner Pamela Wev, who represents the Lewis and Clark area, said she feels like the county has extensively addressed people’s concerns. She thinks the response to the questionnaire was supportive of the project.
“I’m not sure we have done a good enough job in helping our citizens understand how important our public works department and facilities and other material is in the face of any climate emergency,” Wev said. “And I think it’s time for us to get moving on this.
“We have narrowed it down to two sites. We have eliminated a very controversial site. Our project goals, in my estimation, have not changed. We’re looking for the safety of our citizens — for all of our citizens — and we have responded to neighborhood concerns about some of the sites.
“We backed off.”
