Local health officials have sounded the alarm as respiratory infections surge and hospital beds fill up in Clatsop County.

In a statement on Thursday afternoon, Columbia Memorial Hospital, Providence Seaside Hospital and the Clatsop County Public Health Department expressed concern about the demands on the local health care system as cases of influenza, coronavirus and RSV — respiratory syncytial virus — rapidly increase.

RSV

RSV — respiratory syncytial virus — is a common childhood illness.

The Oregon Capital Bureau is a collaboration between EO Media Group and Pamplin Media Group.

Tags