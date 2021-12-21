CANNON BEACH — The owners of a restaurant are asking the Circuit Court to order a new election for a food tax narrowly approved by voters in November.
The controversial tax, designed to raise money for emergency services and city infrastructure, survived a recount earlier this month.
But opponents of the tax have continued to question the integrity of the election, voicing concerns about ballot drop boxes and how ballots were counted.
In an election contest filed in Circuit Court last week against the Clatsop County Elections Division and County Clerk Tracie Krevanko, Megan Miller and Josh Tuckman, the owners of Castaways Global Cuisine & Wine Bar, alleged violations of election law and fraud.
Miller told The Astorian that while they were disappointed with the election results, their main concern is the integrity of the election process.
"There were, we felt, too many issues with how the election was handled, including the collection of ballots and the opening of the ballot box in Cannon Beach, for us not to pursue legal action," she said.
Measure 4-210 was approved in a 380 to 374 vote.
The legal challenge alleges a ballot drop box at City Hall was improperly and prematurely opened and that ballots from a drop box in Seaside were improperly rejected.
Some votes, the challenge said, were not properly counted or counted at all. The election results are also invalid in "other ways to be revealed," the court filing said.
Clatsop County declined to comment.
Miller and Tuckman were among the many restaurant owners who opposed the ballot measure ahead of the election.
Patrick Nofield, the owner of Escape Lodging in Cannon Beach, requested the recount. Nofield and others raised concerns about an incident where city officials opened a ballot drop box in front of City Hall in October.
Questions were also raised about ballots turned in at a drop box in Seaside not being counted.
City Manager Bruce St. Denis has defended the opening of the drop box in front of City Hall. He said people had shoved several ballots into the side of the box and city staff wanted to make sure the ballots were protected from the rain. He and Karen LaBonte, the city’s public works director, unlocked the box and put the ballots inside.
County elections staff said St. Denis and LaBonte did not violate any rules.
Meanwhile, Seaside's drop box was not considered an official drop-off location.
Krevanko picked up two ballots in the Seaside drop box after the election, but they were considered too late to count and never opened.
Opponents of the 5% tax on prepared food worry it could negatively impact businesses still recovering from the coronavirus pandemic. Proponents say it is a way to get visitors to pay their share and raise revenue for city infrastructure and emergency services burdened by tourism.
The tax is estimated to generate $1.7 million annually, which the city will split with the Cannon Beach Rural Fire Protection District.
The city will use its portion to help fund a new City Hall and police station, while the fire district plans to use its share for operations as calls for emergency service continue to rise.
The city expects to begin collecting the tax in July.