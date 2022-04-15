Local restaurateur Robert Scull has purchased the Silver Salmon Grille, one of the city's most popular eateries.
Scull said the Commercial Street restaurant's operation and appearance will remain the same and that executive chef John Sowa will be staying on.
Sowa joined the Silver Salmon in 2020 after his Cannon Beach restaurant, Sweet Basil’s Cafe, closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The menu combined Sowa’s Cajun themes with chef and owner Jeff Martin’s seafood dishes.
“What they have is incredible. And I have no plans to change what the Silver Salmon Grille and what Jeff and Laurie have built over the years,” Scull said.
Jeff and Laurie Martin purchased the restaurant in 2001 and remodeled the space that features an antique, 19th century cherry wood bar.
Scull has lived on the Oregon Coast for two decades and moved to Warrenton a few years ago. He said the Silver Salmon became a favorite date night spot for him and his wife.
Scull owns the West Linn Saloon and the Blossoming Lotus in northeast Portland. In 2020, he purchased Sam’s Seaside Cafe with his business partner, Frederick Slentz.
“Being a restaurateur, and finding out that Jeff and Laurie were interested in retiring, it didn't take me too long to come down and see if I could visit with them. And we started talking, and got to know each other a little bit better, and we thought it would be the perfect fit,” Scull said.
Scull officially took over the Silver Salmon on April 1, and said that six months from now people can expect to walk into the same restaurant they have enjoyed for years. He said the Martins still own the building.
“They're still a part. They still own their home in the area. Their grandkids are still playing sports. They're still a big part of the area. They've just given me the opportunity to come in and help out with Silver Salmon,” he said.