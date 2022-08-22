Recreational retention of Chinook salmon will be prohibited starting Tuesday in ocean waters from Leadbetter Point to Cape Falcon.
The National Marine Fisheries Service, Oregon and Washington state announced the action on Monday following a joint meeting.
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said the guidelines aim to allow the coho salmon season to continue while accounting for incidental hook and release mortality of Chinook.
Estimates through Sunday indicate 1,464 remaining Chinook for the guideline, and 44,000 coho salmon remaining in the quota.
This area will still be open for adipose fin-clipped coho salmon through Sept. 30, or until the quota of 84,000 is reached.
