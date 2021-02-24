Margo Lalich, a former Clatsop County public health director, will step in as interim director beginning Monday while the county conducts a search to replace Michael McNickle.
The Daily World in Aberdeen reported last week that McNickle accepted a job as director of Grays Harbor County Public Health and Social Services in Washington state. He will start on March 15, according to the newspaper.
The news came as a surprise to county leaders. McNickle has declined to comment on his departure. The county said McNickle’s last day is March 5.
Lalich was hired by the county as a public health nurse in 1998 and served as the director of the Public Health Department from 2009 to 2013.
Following her time at the county, Lalich served as the director of health services for the Multnomah Education Service District until 2017.
Most recently, she held a contract position as executive director of Hawai’i Keiki with the University of Hawaii School of Nursing and Dental Hygiene.
Lalich has served as a humanitarian response nurse for nearly 20 years for Medical Teams International of Portland and did tours in Africa, Asia and Europe.
“Cannon Beach and Clatsop County are home to me,” she said in a statement. “I look forward to supporting public health and working with community partners to ensure a smooth transition while continuing an effective response to the pandemic.”
The county said it plans to launch a search for a permanent replacement for McNickle shortly.
“So incredibly fortunate to have Margo Lalich in our community and able to step in and lead our Clatsop County Public Health Department,” Mark Kujala, the chairman of the county Board of Commissioners, said in a Facebook post.
“She has a distinguished career in health care and made an impact in humanitarian causes across the globe. Her experience and leadership will be a huge asset to our county team.”
The Public Health Department has 25 staffers and an annual budget of $4.1 million. The department provides a range of services and programs, including maternal and child health, immunizations, reproductive health, communicable disease response and environmental health.