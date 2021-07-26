WARRENTON — His drug-sniffing days are over.
"Gabe," a 7-year-old German shepherd, was honored with cake and balloons during a City Commission meeting this month for his four years of service with the Warrenton Police Department.
Working alongside Officer Robert Wirt, the police dog is credited for helping to locate narcotics, including heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl. He also used his drug-detection skills to help other law enforcement agencies on the North Coast with searches.
“He was really gentle-natured,” Wirt said. “That was one of the qualities we were looking for, so we were able to use him in the schools as a PR tool also.”
Gabe’s farewell follows the retirement of many drug-sniffing police dogs across the country due to laws that legalized marijuana.
As the Associated Press reported in May, many police dogs are trained to detect multiple drugs and provide an alert, but do not distinguish between marijuana and illegal drugs. The dogs also cannot distinguish between legal and illegal amounts of marijuana, the AP reported, which makes it difficult to use the dogs to establish probable cause for searches.
“I was waiting to see what would happen with any legal changes,” Police Chief Mathew Workman said. “It just became time to make the decision.”
Workman said the determination to let Gabe go did not come easily.
“This was a hard decision,” the police chief said. “I consulted with the district attorney and with the way things are now, he just said, ‘You know, Matt, I don’t know that canines are a viable solution.’”
While Workman said the dog was effective at performing searches, he saw that his usefulness within the department was dwindling, as searches were happening few and far between.
“Unless we’re dealing with trafficking of huge quantities of narcotics, a narcotics canine wouldn’t have a whole lot of work to do for us,” he said.
A national debate around the purpose of police dogs was sparked last year after The Marshall Project, a nonprofit that examines criminal justice issues, released a report detailing the excessive violence the dogs can inflict on unarmed or nonviolent suspects.
But Workman said Gabe, who was solely a drug-detection dog, did not have issues with temperament.
“He had a great disposition and we never had a problem with him,” he said.
Gabe’s addition to the police department in 2017 was a result of contributions from the community, including one from Lylla Gaebel, who donated in memory of her husband, former Warrenton police officer Jim Gaebel. Gabe was named after him.
Since Gabe tagged along with Wirt on nearly every shift over the last four years, he said he will miss the companionship of having him by his side while on duty.
“He was my partner 24/7, whether on the job or off the job,” Wirt said.
Gabe lived with Wirt during his time on the force and will continue to do so in retirement.
“He has bonded with my family since then,” he said.
As for his transition to house pet, Wirt said, “It appears to be going very well for him.”