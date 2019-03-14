The Sunday auditions for the Peninsula Players' summer musical "Mary Poppins" have been canceled because of the death of Timothy Pior, who was involved with the troupe.
Auditions will take place 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, as planned.
A notice in today's Coast Weekend said auditions would take place all three days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.