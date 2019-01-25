Sunset Empire Transportation District will hold its annual Ridership Appreciation Day on Tuesday. The day includes free bus service on all regular routes throughout Clatsop County
“Our riders are very important to us and we want them to know that we appreciate them” Jeff Hazen, the transit district’s executive director, said in a news release.
The Astoria Transit Center, 900 Marine Drive, will hold an open house from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., along with the Seaside Transit Office, 39 N. Holladay, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Both will have free refreshments, prizes and drawings.
The celebration is scheduled to coincide with the Project Homeless Connect event Tuesday at the Seaside Civic and Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
