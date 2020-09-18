Salmon fishing will reopen on the Columbia River ahead of schedule as a fall return of Chinook continues to exceed preseason expectations.
Beginning Saturday and continuing through Dec. 31, the river main stem will be open for Chinook and coho salmon retention from Buoy 10 to the Highway 395 Bridge near Pasco, Washington. Anglers may keep up to two adult salmon, only one of which may be a Chinook.
Other closures and bag limit restrictions on steelhead remain in place.
