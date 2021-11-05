At City Hall, the meaning of a small section of Astoria's development code seemed clear until the state ruled in favor of a developer on a permit extension for a riverfront hotel.
It might come down to a few simple, sticky words: "may" versus "must" and the phrase “in lieu of.”
So now city leaders are tweaking the code. They say they want to be able to address future legal challenges, but this isn’t the first time the developer behind the hotel project has played an unwitting role in changing city standards.
Distaste for Mark Hollander's proposed Fairfield Inn and Suites — a four-story, 66-room Marriott-brand hotel at the base of Second Street approved in 2018 — influenced new height limits and other restrictions on development along the riverfront.
In April 2020, citing economic hardship during the coronavirus pandemic, Hollander requested a one-year extension on his permits. The City Council denied the request, arguing Hollander had done nothing to advance the project and questioning his claim that the pandemic was the reason for the delay.
The state Land Use Board of Appeals sided with Hollander in a September ruling and challenged how the city applied the code.
Astoria has chosen to appeal the state's ruling because, as Mayor Bruce Jones has said, "we believe that the city's prerogative to interpret its own code reasonably ought to be upheld."
In its read of the code, the appeals board argued the city could only consider economic conditions that existed at the time of Hollander’s request for a permit extension.
According to city planners and City Attorney Blair Henningsgaard, the code asks applicants to show why economic conditions prevented them from making an effort to proceed with a project.
The code says an applicant can show effort by submitting permit applications to relevant agencies or setting up contracts to deal with site-specific issues, among other steps.
Hollander, Henningsgaard contends, made no effort at all. He sat on the property and the permits until 2020 and then claimed economic hardship because of the pandemic.
The city code, following a section that discusses the ways an applicant can show they’re making an effort, says: “In lieu of compliance with Section 2.c above, the applicant may demonstrate that poor economic conditions exist in the market that would advise against proceeding with the project.”
Henningsgaard and Megan Leatherman, the city's community development director, are still hashing through exactly what needs to change in the code language. Henningsgaard thinks they will need to drop “in lieu of.” Leatherman says there may be a switch from "may" to "must."
“We just want to make the criteria really clear on when we would approve (an extension) versus when the City Council would deny one,” Leatherman said.
Astoria’s code has some quirks and a somewhat unusual order of operations for developers, Henningsgaard acknowledged.
While those quirks and processes are understood, or at least anticipated, among local planners who know who to call if they have questions, the order may not be something the state took into consideration.
City staff refined this troublesome section of code in the past in response to another legal challenge, but that was years ago, City Manager Brett Estes said. Hollander's appeal was the first time someone had challenged the current version.
It is probably time to provide more clarity, Estes said.
While the city amends the code to guide future projects, the Oregon Court of Appeals will weigh whether the state was correct in reversing the city's denial of the permit extension for Hollander's hotel.