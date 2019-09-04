Bridge repair work will limit access to Indian Beach at the end of September.
A 1.5-mile segment of Ecola State Park Road in the popular Ecola State Park will close as early as Sept. 23 for a bridge construction project over Canyon Creek, shutting down road access to the Indian Beach day-use area. There is no other road access to the parking lot and the beach.
The state anticipates the closure will last for about 10 weeks.
The only hiking access to the beach will be from the north on the Tillamook Head Trail, which begins in Seaside. A hiking trail from Ecola Point to the south remains closed due to a landslide. Road access to Ecola Point is expected to remain open during the bridge work, but there could be temporary road closures as the project begins and equipment is moved into place.
Canyon Creek’s drainage was severely damaged during 2015 floods. The road failed and prevented access to Indian Beach. A temporary culvert was installed, but will now be removed and replaced with a new bridge.
Final construction costs are undetermined — project bidding remains open until Tuesday — but the state estimates the work will cost around $500,0000. The project is eligible for a 75% Federal Emergency Management Agency reimbursement since the flooding was declared a disaster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.