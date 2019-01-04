The road to the Astoria Column will be closed for repairs beginning Monday.
Coxcomb Drive, which winds up from 15th Street to the Column park, is scheduled to be closed through Wednesday for road and utility work. The schedule is subject to change, however, based on weather conditions.
