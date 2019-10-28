The segment of Ecola State Park Road that leads to Indian Beach will be closed through Thursday.
Crews are removing trees that are at risk of falling into the roadway during stormy weather.
The section of road leading to the Ecola viewpoint and the day-use parking area will remain open.
