The road off state Highway 53 that leads to the head of Soapstone Lake Trail will close for about three weeks starting on Monday, the Oregon Department of Forestry announced.
Felling and logging operations will be taking place in the area, the department said.
The road will be open on weekends, the department said.
Once the felling is finished, log hauling will take place on the road between 5 a.m. and 2 p.m., the department said.
Signs indicating the road closure will be posted at the junction of the road and highway, the department said.
