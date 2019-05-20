A contractor working for the state Department of Transportation will remove and replace the traffic separator island on U.S. Highway 101 between 10th Avenue and 12th Avenue in Seaside beginning Wednesday.
The project also includes the installation of temporary traffic control.
Concrete pours will take place at night, with single-lane closures from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m. Sunday night through the following Friday. During the daytime, when demolition takes place, the travel lanes will be shifted to accommodate traffic from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through the following Thursday.
Message signs will be posted to warn travelers of the construction and potential delays. Access for pedestrians, including those with disabilities, will be available through or around the work zones.
A new center turn lane from Avenue A to K is also under design, said Dale McDowell, Seaside’s public works director.
A project from Dooley Bridge to U.S. Highway 26 at the Junction is underway, to alleviate some of the uneven roadway surfaces. Work will be down during night hours.
Other road projects in Seaside include pouring and repaving the Second Avenue sidewalk near the convention center and “putting the First Avenue sidewalk back together,” McDowell said.
“We’re scheduling around different events so we’re not having too much commotion,” McDowell said.
