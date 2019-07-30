Astoria City Councilor Roger Rocka will hold a “meet your councilor” event at at 10 a.m. Saturday.
The informal chat is being held at Three Cups Coffee House, 279 W. Marine Drive, where Rocka welcomes residents' thoughts, ideas and concerns about any city issues.
