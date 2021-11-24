Rockslide closes one lane on Highway 30 The Astorian Nov 24, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save One lane on a section of U.S. Highway 30 east of the Bradley State Scenic Viewpoint will remain closed through the holiday weekend as the state continues to evaluate a rockslide in the area.The lane closure is not impacting traffic flow, according to a spokesperson for the Oregon Department of Transportation. The transportation department responded to a report of a landslide near milepost 73 early Wednesday morning.Rockfalls can be common in the area, according to the state. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Rockslide Geophysics Highway Transports Department Lane Rockfall Area Transportation Milepost Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesAtop the 11th Street stairs, a property owner at odds with the cityKiller apologizes to family of slain state trooperState finds gender discrimination at Knappa Fire DistrictParents in Knappa condemn potential student vaccine mandateDeaths: Nov. 18, 2021Two virus deaths reported in countyWalgreens employee in Warrenton stabbed in parking lotObituary: Larry PetersenDeath: Nov. 20, 2021Obituary: Judith Aline Claterbos Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports