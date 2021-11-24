One lane on a section of U.S. Highway 30 east of the Bradley State Scenic Viewpoint will remain closed through the holiday weekend as the state continues to evaluate a rockslide in the area.

The lane closure is not impacting traffic flow, according to a spokesperson for the Oregon Department of Transportation. 

The transportation department responded to a report of a landslide near milepost 73 early Wednesday morning.

Rockfalls can be common in the area, according to the state. 

