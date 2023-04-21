CANNON BEACH — State protections have been secured for two rocky shore areas on the North Coast.
Ecola Point and Chapman Point were two of six sites approved for special protection designations by the Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development Commission on Thursday.
The sites, initially proposed by the North Coast Rocky Habitat Coalition, were reviewed and considered over the past few years as part of an update to the state’s management strategy for rocky shores under the Oregon Territorial Sea Plan.
Similarly to the measures taken at Haystack Rock, the designations would bolster protections and public education about the ecology at the sites.
Andy Lanier, the marine affairs coordinator with the state Department of Land Conservation and Development, said the changes are designed to promote stewardship of the sites, which are experiencing climate change. He said the designation can also help access additional funding for stewardship.
“Interpretation is really one of the ways that people will experience these changes,” Lanier told the commission on Thursday. “Because for many of these areas, currently, there is no interpretation that happens. There may be a sign. But otherwise you’re free to walk and explore and experience these environments, because they are the window to the ocean life for many people.”
Chapman Point is adjacent to and an entry point to Ecola Point in Ecola State Park.
The designations for the sites, which together cover over 4 miles of shoreline and about 184 acres, are different, but similar in practice.
Lanier said the most targeted regulations are associated with harvesting marine plants and invertebrates, which will be off-limits at both sites. There will be no new fishing rules beyond the regulations set by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Lanier said the goal at Ecola Point is to maintain the wilderness character as much as possible.
As a marine education area, Chapman Point would have increased monitoring and roving volunteers that can share information about sensitive species, such as the black oystercatchers and sunflower sea stars.
Volunteers would also provide stewardship education to people walking to Ecola Point during low tide.
The other sites approved for protection designations include Cape Lookout in Tillamook County; Fogarty Creek and Cape Foulweather on the central coast; and Blacklock Point on the south coast.
Jesse Jones, the CoastWatch program manager for the Oregon Shores Conservation Coalition, said the organization is thrilled the six sites received designations.
The Oregon Shores Conservation Coalition was one of the groups that supported the North Coast Rocky Habitat Coalition on the proposal.
“Oregon’s rocky habitats are an important area of vibrant marine plants and animals, rippling out to the wildlife of the ocean,” Jones said in an email. “The continued health of these places is critical to the health of our human communities economically and spiritually.
“We recognize the volunteers on the Oregon Coast who wrote the proposals with a changing future in mind. This final approval is an accomplishment of both the people and the state working together for three years to update a decades old plan.”