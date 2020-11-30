WARRENTON — The eviction fight between Ross Stores and Atlas Youngs Bay, the owner of the Youngs Bay Plaza, will go to trial in December.
Atlas tried to evict Ross in November for allegedly not paying more than $14,000 in rent in October. The eviction process started after the state Legislature lifted a moratorium on commercial lease defaults and evictions in place since April because of the coronavirus pandemic, allowing Atlas to resume collecting rent.
Ross has been a tenant of the plaza since 2003.
Atlas terminated Ross’s lease and ordered the retailer out by Nov. 9, but claims the company has refused to give the space up, the landlord’s attorneys argued in court filings.
Ross’s lawyers argued the retailer is entitled to a normal civil court case, rather than the expedited eviction process its lawyers argue Atlas has pursued. Atlas’s lawyers argue that Ross has also refused to sublease space, blocking new projects at the plaza such as a Chipotle Mexican Grill and an expansion of Providence Health & Services’ Warrenton clinic.
Lawmakers in Salem extended a ban on residential evictions until next year. But despite a push from hotels, restaurants and other small businesses, the state lifted the ban on commercial evictions.
Atlas claims Ross wracked up more than $70,000 in unpaid rent during the moratorium. The back-due rent during the moratorium is not part of Atlas’ lawsuit but comes due by April.
The fight between Ross and Atlas is part of a larger trend of national retailers temporarily closing locations during the pandemic and not fully paying rent.
Less than one-third of retail companies paid at least 75% of rent in June, according to a study in September by the National Retail Federation and financial adviser PJ Solomon. That figure nearly doubled to 65% in July. Nearly three-quarters of retailers who missed payments planned on paying at least half of back-due rent, according to the study.
“Genuine rent relief through this unprecedented period, whether it is landlord- or government-driven in the future, will hopefully provide sufficient runway for many of these retailers to maintain liquidity long enough to continue serving their customers and paying their employees until the pandemic’s most severe effects have retreated,” Jeff Derman, managing director at PJ Solomon, said in a statement about the study.
