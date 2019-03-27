The Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office will host a meeting of the Rural Law Enforcement District Advisory Committee on April 9 to brief residents on the activities and programs of the sheriff's office.
The meeting will also include a jail update and a discussion about adding a resident deputy whose focus would be on the communities of Jewell and Elsie.
The event will be held at 6 p.m. at Jewell School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.