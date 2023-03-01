School districts
Rural school districts are worried about the impact of a habitat conservation plan that could reduce logging in state forests.

School districts in Clatsop County are examining how the state’s proposed habitat conservation plan could affect revenue.

The 70-year plan, prepared by the Oregon Department of Forestry, would designate protected habitat areas across nearly 640,000 acres of state forests, mostly in Clatsop and Tillamook counties.

Jewell School District is almost entirely reliant on timber revenue for funding.

