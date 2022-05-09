SEASIDE — Each seat at American Legion Post 99 had several take-home items: a resource packet, a blue stress ball and a firearm safety lock with suicide prevention hotlines printed on either side.
Together With Veterans held its first regional community event on Wednesday, bringing together service groups, veterans and family members from Clatsop, Columbia, Tillamook, Lincoln and Washington counties to discuss suicide prevention with a public health perspective.
“We want to promote connectedness, because that is one of the most important things when it comes to preventing things like suicide,” said Donna-Marie Drucker, the president of the Oregon Firearm Safety Coalition.
“Having that sense of community, that sense of belonging, that sense that we have something bigger than ourselves and to serve. All the things that veterans really talk about and often miss when they leave the service,” she said.
Together With Veterans, a community created program run through U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, is the first of its kind in the state, Drucker said. They selected this region of Oregon for the proximity to Portland and the high rates of veterans in rural areas with access to firearms.
Rural veterans have a 20% increased risk of death by suicide, due to contributing factors such as isolation, firearm access and limited access to mental health services.
In 2020, Oregon had the 13th highest rate of suicide in the country, 18.3 per 100,000 of population, with 833 deaths, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Suicide rates on the North Coast are typically higher than the state average.
“There’s amazing people doing really amazing work out here, but you’re not close to a VA, there’s not a vet center out here, and we feel like this is an area where we can actually make some changes,” Drucker said.
Around 30 attendees at the American Legion, including homeless liaisons, veterans services officers, case managers and clinical teams, were asked to discuss the strengths and weaknesses of services for veterans in the community. The majority of attendees were veterans.
During discussion, one theme stood out: accessibility.
“Right now, for a veteran to get into the North Coast Clinic at Camp Rilea, it’s a three-month wait,” said Josh Davis, the veterans services officer for Clatsop County, where around 4,000 veterans live.
“It’s everything from the VA not paying practitioners enough to come to work for the VA, to low availability of housing for professionals coming to work way out here. It’s a lot,” he said.
For those needing services, getting there is a challenge. During the discussion, the word “transportation” elicited groans from a table in the back.
The Sunset Empire Transportation District has a van service in place to drive veterans to local health care appointments. Sometimes it takes them as far as Portland.
Jason Jones, the transit district’s mobility manager, said the majority of veterans live off of the fixed-route bus system and can’t afford to repeatedly call taxis.
The veterans transport service has one volunteer, and is struggling to find more.
“There’s a lot of need out there in this community,” Jones said. “We need to get to medical appointments. This seminar has a lot to deal with what ails our community of veterans out there: mental health. We want to make sure that if there’s someone in crisis, that we can be available to them to take them where they need to go.”
Attendees also discussed a lack of internet access or understanding of technology, especially for the elderly. They said services often require email addresses.
Further marginalization can increase suicide risk. Jones said homeless veterans, veterans of color, LGBTQ veterans and those who have been incarcerated need additional support and resources.
Together With Veterans is receiving $100,000 over three years from the VA, and is working on an action plan for the funding, which will incorporate suggestions from the event.
“We are being creative as to how the funding is used,” Davis said. “The suggestions from the SWOT event will help us determine the community’s readiness to tackle rural veteran suicide prevention.”
Davis said he was pleased with the turnout. He hopes it will start a longer conversation about suicide prevention.
“I would like to see folks who are part of our community take an interest in how we can make it a priority. If you look at the long-term plans of the county commission, or long-term plans of the city, or long-term plans of Clatsop Behavioral Health or any number of agencies that would assist veterans or families in crisis, suicide prevention is not even on their radar,” he said.
“So what are we, as a community, going to do to make it a priority and have it be in front of us?”