Authorities are investigating a fire that destroyed an RV and garage Thursday afternoon in Seaside.
Officials say the RV was parked in front of a vacant home on S. Columbia Street. Firefighters were able to keep the fire contained to the RV and garage of the home.
Officials say people who may have been occupying the home at the time of the fire impeded firefighters by going back into the garage while firefighters were working to take the fire out.
